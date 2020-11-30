Comments
DUNBAR, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor-elect of a West Virginia city has lost an arm in a hunting accident.
Dunbar Mayor-elect Scott Elliott was injured in a hunting accident Friday, City Council member Greg Hudson said in a Facebook post.
The accident happened in the Davis Creek area of Charleston, WCHS-TV reported.
Elliott was elected mayor in November. He is the city’s current public works director and retired in 2017 after more than 20 years with the Dunbar police department.
