By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – Elizabeth police are investigating after multiple residents reported that their holiday decorations had been damaged and vandalized.
Police say they’ve received multiple reports of “criminal mischief” from people in the Mount Vernon area of Elizabeth Township.
Police believe this happened either Saturday or Sunday night. Several people reported damage or vandalism to their holiday decorations, police say.
They’re asking anyone else with damaged property to call police at 412-751-7325 ext. 3318.
They’re also asking anyone with surveillance footage or information to reach out.
