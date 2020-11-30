By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA officers confiscated two handguns from two travelers just before Thanksgiving at Pittsburgh International Airport.

On Tuesday, November 24, two unrelated incidents occurred, causing TSA to alert Allegheny County Police.

The first occurred when a woman from Arkansas was found to be in possession of a loaded .25 with six bullets and one in the chamber.

The woman claimed the gun belonged to her boyfriend and that she did not need a permit for the gun because she is a resident of Arkansas.

County police confiscated the gun and she was arrested.

The second incident occurred when agents found a 9mm handgun in the carry-on bag of a West Virginia man.

The gun was not loaded and police confiscated the gun.

So far in 2020, there have been 21 guns found at Pittsburgh International Airport.