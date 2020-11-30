Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Christmas has come just a little bit early with a new holiday movie that was filmed here in Pittsburgh premiering on Hulu on Wednesday.
“Happiest Season” was available on Hulu yesterday and it stars Kristen Stewart as a woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend over the holidays.
There’s one problem – her girlfriend never came out to her parents.
“Happiest Season” was filmed around Pittsburgh in January and February.
The reviews for the film are in, and they’re great.
The movie has received 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.
