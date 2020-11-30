By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Twelve articles of impeachment have been filed against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to CBS affiliate WBNS.

WBNS reports state Rep. John Becker filed the articles of impeachment and was joined by three others.

They argue the governor abused his power during the coronavirus pandemic, WBNS reports.

WBNS reports Gov. DeWine responded during a press conference.

“I’d like for them to go in and talk to some nurses, who are frontline nurses, who are dealing with people who are dying. I’d like for them to go talk to some family members – maybe a family that didn’t believe that this could happen. Now at Christmas, there will be one less person at their table or more. So, at some point this foolishness has got to stop,” Gov. DeWine said.