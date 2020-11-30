By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration announced that $3 million in grant funding has been awarded to 15 counties and cities across the state, including five in western Pennsylvania, to help those experiencing homelessness.

“All Pennsylvanians are entitled to safe shelter, and that is never more important than in the cold winter months,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will help ensure that our communities can safeguard the health of all residents and protect them from the elements while working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania recently received a second allocation of Emergency Solutions Grants from the CARES Act.

Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Erie, and Venango counties will all receive funding from these grants.

Allegheny County will receive the most funding at just over $1.2 million in grants for emergency shelter, funding to help homeless providers to prepare for and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A full list of funds and what they will be used for can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Commerce and Economic Development’s website.