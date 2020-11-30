CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Many of us are forecasted to see 2-4 inches of snow.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Weather, Salt Trucks, Winter Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works is bringing in extra workers to salt the roads Monday night.

KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours says the rain we’re seeing Monday will switch to a wintry mix overnight, then from midnight through Tuesday, all to snow.

There’s Winter Weather Advisories in place for much of the region, then a Winter Storm Warning starting at 1 a.m. and going through 7 a.m. Wednesday, where many will see 2-4 inches of snow.

The city Department of Public Works is bringing in extra staffing to work the night shift, and 55 trucks will be deployed to salt the roads. The city says some of those workers will then join the regular 6 a.m. dayshift Tuesday to keep treating the roads.

And if the temperatures drop and icy conditions persist, the city says public works could boost staffing even more.

Allegheny County says they’ll have 26 salt trucks with plows hitting the road starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The county says slick spots are possible, and they’re encouraging people to slow down, leave extra space between your car and the one in front of you and give salt truck drivers plenty of room.

It’s also a sentiment echoed by state police, who are reminding people to drive safely in the snow.

Tuesday morning, tune into KDKA’s Your Day Pittsburgh starting at 4 a.m. as our team of meteorologists track the winter weather.

Comments