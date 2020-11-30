By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works is bringing in extra workers to salt the roads Monday night.

KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours says the rain we’re seeing Monday will switch to a wintry mix overnight, then from midnight through Tuesday, all to snow.

There’s Winter Weather Advisories in place for much of the region, then a Winter Storm Warning starting at 1 a.m. and going through 7 a.m. Wednesday, where many will see 2-4 inches of snow.

A widespread 2-4" is not out of the question. This is prompting winter weather advisories & winter storm warnings. Tune into @KDKA for the latest timing of the snow. This is my last day of vacation, but I am going to keep one eye on Vacation and the other on the weather. pic.twitter.com/iXJylRNaHh — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) November 30, 2020

The city Department of Public Works is bringing in extra staffing to work the night shift, and 55 trucks will be deployed to salt the roads. The city says some of those workers will then join the regular 6 a.m. dayshift Tuesday to keep treating the roads.

And if the temperatures drop and icy conditions persist, the city says public works could boost staffing even more.

Public Works expects rain to transition to snow overnight, and snowfall to then continue until Wednesday. We will have 26 salt trucks installed with plows deployed beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday to treat county roads and bridges. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/NGTWm55A6Z — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 30, 2020

Allegheny County says they’ll have 26 salt trucks with plows hitting the road starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The county says slick spots are possible, and they’re encouraging people to slow down, leave extra space between your car and the one in front of you and give salt truck drivers plenty of room.

It’s also a sentiment echoed by state police, who are reminding people to drive safely in the snow.

What could be the first significant snow of the season arrives tonight in Pittsburgh. Upwards of 4” is possible but the low range is just 1”. For Allegheny co, snow begins ~12a, roads turn slick ~4a. 4a is also what time #YourDayPGH begins. See you then! #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/RDDUBJdj9D — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) November 30, 2020

