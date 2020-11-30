By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ravens-Steelers game has reportedly been postponed again.
Adam Schefter reports, per sources, that the game has been moved to Wednesday.
Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020
According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Ravens reported only one new COVID-19 case Monday but it was a player on injured reserve.
Per source, today’s round of Ravens test results produced no new positives that would impact Tuesday’s game. There was 1 new positive, but it’s an IR player who hasn’t been in close contact with others. NFL has given Ravens the option to fly to Pitt tomorrow following more tests.
— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 30, 2020
The Ravens currently have 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
If the game is postponed, this will be the third time. It was moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then to Tuesday, and now reportedly to Wednesday.
Gerry Dulac reports the game is being moved to Wednesday and the time is to be determined. Dulac also says the Steelers-Washington game will be moved to Monday, per sources.
Steelers-Ravens being moved to Wednesday, time to be determined. Also, Steelers-Washington game being moved to Monday, per sources.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 30, 2020
