By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ravens-Steelers game has reportedly been postponed again.

Adam Schefter reports, per sources, that the game has been moved to Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Ravens reported only one new COVID-19 case Monday but it was a player on injured reserve.

The Ravens currently have 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

If the game is postponed, this will be the third time. It was moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then to Tuesday, and now reportedly to Wednesday.

Gerry Dulac reports the game is being moved to Wednesday and the time is to be determined. Dulac also says the Steelers-Washington game will be moved to Monday, per sources.

