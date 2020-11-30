By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens set to face off Tuesday night at Heinz Field, the Ravens have reportedly had their practice canceled by the NFL on Monday morning.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the league canceled the team’s practice.
NFL cancelled Ravens practice scheduled for this morning, per league source. Ravens last practiced the Saturday before the Titans’ game and currently are scheduled to play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
Ravens’ travel plans in flux, with snow forecasted in Pitt on Tuesday am.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020
This comes after the Ravens have had multiple positive Coronavirus tests reported within recent days.
The Steelers have had several positive test results of their own among players and staff.
Related stories:
- Report: Two New Positive Coronavirus Cases For Baltimore Ravens, Steelers Game Set To Be Played Tuesday
- Report: James Conner, 2 Steelers Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19
- Pittsburgh Steelers Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Cancels Practice Ahead Of Ravens Game Uncertainty
- Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Sunday’s Game Against Steelers
- Steelers President Says The Organization Is ‘Disappointed’ To Not Play Ravens On Thanksgiving
- Report: Baltimore Ravens Have More Positive COVID-19 Cases
- ‘What A Joke’: Pittsburgh Steelers React To Postponed Thanksgiving Game Against Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore Ravens Discipline Employee Over COVID-19 Outbreak That Postponed Pittsburgh Steelers Game
- Thanksgiving Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens Game Postponed To Sunday
- Report: More COVID-19 Tests Come Back Positive For Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
- COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers and Ravens are set to face off Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed a second time.
You must log in to post a comment.