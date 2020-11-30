CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
The Steelers and Ravens are set to play on Tuesday night.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens set to face off Tuesday night at Heinz Field, the Ravens have reportedly had their practice canceled by the NFL on Monday morning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the league canceled the team’s practice.

This comes after the Ravens have had multiple positive Coronavirus tests reported within recent days.

The Steelers have had several positive test results of their own among players and staff.

The Steelers and Ravens are set to face off Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed a second time.

