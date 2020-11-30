By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens set to face off Tuesday night at Heinz Field, the Ravens have reportedly had their practice canceled by the NFL on Monday morning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the league canceled the team’s practice.

NFL cancelled Ravens practice scheduled for this morning, per league source. Ravens last practiced the Saturday before the Titans’ game and currently are scheduled to play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Ravens’ travel plans in flux, with snow forecasted in Pitt on Tuesday am. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

This comes after the Ravens have had multiple positive Coronavirus tests reported within recent days.

The Steelers have had several positive test results of their own among players and staff.

Related stories:

The Steelers and Ravens are set to face off Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed a second time.