Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – A Mon City restaurant is bringing the Christmas cheer with its famous holiday decorations.
Angelo’s II is back at it again. They went viral last year for their Halloween decorations, and they’ve just put up their Christmas decorations.
They posted a photo of the display on Facebook. This year it features a giant Santa, Christmas tree and elves and reindeer.
The restaurant is located on Third Street in Monogahela.
You must log in to post a comment.