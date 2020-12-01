CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 600 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team's flight is leaving and the game is still on at Heinz Field.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly had two more positive coronavirus tests Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports per sources that Baltimore’s flight to Pittsburgh is leaving and the game is still on, but it comes as two more Ravens tested positive for COVID-19.

Schefter reports it’s thought to be one player and one staff member. One of his sources says it’s “not unexpected and not a concern for the game.”

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports the player is safety Geno Stone, a New Castle native and former Iowa Hawkeye.

According to Mike Garafolo, the NFL told the team these people were previously identified as potential positives and there wasn’t a concern for further spread.

Garafolo reports the two who tested positive Tuesday didn’t travel and no high-risk close contacts were identified, even though his sources say the player was at walkthrough.

Jeff Zrebiec says players were told of the new positive tests while on the plane.

The game was initially to be played on Thanksgiving night, before being postponed to Sunday afternoon, then moved to Tuesday night.

It was then moved to Wednesday with an afternoon kickoff time of 3:40 p.m.

