PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly had two more positive coronavirus tests Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports per sources that Baltimore’s flight to Pittsburgh is leaving and the game is still on, but it comes as two more Ravens tested positive for COVID-19.

Baltimore’s team flight is leaving, game is still on, but the Ravens did have two more positive tests today, per sources. It is thought to be one player, one staff, and in the words of one source “not unexpected and not a concern for the game.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2020

Schefter reports it’s thought to be one player and one staff member. One of his sources says it’s “not unexpected and not a concern for the game.”

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports the player is safety Geno Stone, a New Castle native and former Iowa Hawkeye.

Safety Geno Stone is the Ravens player who tested positive Tuesday, according to a source. This marks the 10th straight day at least one Ravens player has tested positive. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 2, 2020

According to Mike Garafolo, the NFL told the team these people were previously identified as potential positives and there wasn’t a concern for further spread.

And to be clear, the #Ravens’ player and staffer who tested positive did not travel. No high-risk close contacts were identified, despite the player being at walkthrough, sources say. The team maintained distance at said walkthrough. All players and staff will be tested tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2020

Garafolo reports the two who tested positive Tuesday didn’t travel and no high-risk close contacts were identified, even though his sources say the player was at walkthrough.

Jeff Zrebiec says players were told of the new positive tests while on the plane.

Players were told of two new positives while on plane. The player practiced with team last 2 days. https://t.co/Xp3vsEajEg — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 2, 2020

The game was initially to be played on Thanksgiving night, before being postponed to Sunday afternoon, then moved to Tuesday night.

It was then moved to Wednesday with an afternoon kickoff time of 3:40 p.m.

