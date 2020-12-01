Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Ohio Township police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl.
Police say Miricale Bynum hasn’t talked to her parents since Monday night around 11:40 p.m. They say her last cell phone and vehicle activity was in the South Side Flats area of Pittsburgh.
Police describe her as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds.
She was driving a 2010 tan Chrysler Town and Country van with the Pennsylvania license plate number FPA8594, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio Township police at 412-259-8304.
