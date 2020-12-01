By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Westmoreland County.
Police say that two men broke the glass door of the Spee-D-Mart in Westpoint on Friday, November 27 around 4:00 a.m, before stealing a large quantity of tobacco products and smoking devices.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact State Police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
