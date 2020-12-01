PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time this season, public works crews around the area hit the roads early to clean the snow Old Man Winter left behind. Crews were well-supplied for the task.

“With the winter that we had last year, we actually didn’t use a lot of salt, and we put a lot of stuff that was on the outside covered and in the domes and that’s the initial stuff we’re using,” Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable said.

As KDKA drove around the area, most roads seemed to be wet with a few side roads still covered in snow. Trucks were still treating roads ahead of the evening commute.

This is Grandview Avenue and Ulysses Street on Mt. Washington. What does it look like in your neighborhood? @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yByk3W9P8u — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 1, 2020

Overnight PennDOT will have 75 trucks, the city between 55 and 60 and Allegheny County another 25 or so out keeping roads clear. Their concern is refreezing.

“That’s why we’re going to have crews continuing throughout the night, spreading salt and addressing those concerns,” PennDOT District 11 Steve Cowan said.

“The wind is picking up and it will drop the temperature down so there’s a better chance of icing on the roadways,” Allegheny County Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said.

As always, bridges and overpasses are likely to be some of the first areas to become slick and icy.

“Motorists need to slow down when approaching a bridge. Just use caution. Give yourself plenty of time so you’re not in a hurry,” Cowan said.

This is the concern for drivers tonight. Snow is accumulating on this bridge on Murray Avenue. The rest of the road is just wet. Road crews will be out trying to keep everything clear. Live report coming up at 4. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1wM5eNGQol — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 1, 2020

One thing working in their favor has been road temperatures from the last few days. Add in the treatment, and the snow isn’t sticking to too many main roads.

“The road surfaces have been very warm. We haven’t had those very cold nights. So the road surfaces are helping with the melting of the snow too,” Gable said.

According to the Gable, with tomorrow’s temperatures, any snow on the road should become just a memory.