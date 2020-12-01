By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the Steelers game vs. the Baltimore Ravens was postponed to Wednesday with a kickoff time scheduled for 3:40 p.m., the team is providing fans an excuse form they can use to make sure they are able to watch the big matchup.

The Steelers game vs. the Ravens has been postponed multiple times now, due to Coronavirus cases among players and staff within both organizations.

The game was initially to be played on Thanksgiving night, before being postponed to Sunday afternoon, then moved to Tuesday night.

It was then moved to Wednesday with an afternoon kickoff time of 3:40 p.m.

The Steelers had some fun with this game time, providing a fill-in-the-blank excuse form on Twitter, that fans could use to get out of whatever plans they have so that they can watch the game on Wednesday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday at Heinz Field.

