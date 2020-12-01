By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the Steelers game vs. the Baltimore Ravens was postponed to Wednesday with a kickoff time scheduled for 3:40 p.m., the team is providing fans an excuse form they can use to make sure they are able to watch the big matchup.
The Steelers game vs. the Ravens has been postponed multiple times now, due to Coronavirus cases among players and staff within both organizations.
The game was initially to be played on Thanksgiving night, before being postponed to Sunday afternoon, then moved to Tuesday night.
It was then moved to Wednesday with an afternoon kickoff time of 3:40 p.m.
The Steelers had some fun with this game time, providing a fill-in-the-blank excuse form on Twitter, that fans could use to get out of whatever plans they have so that they can watch the game on Wednesday afternoon.
This will work*
(* might not work)#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/dbPC2dlr8z
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 1, 2020
Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday at Heinz Field.
RELATED STORIES:
- Report: Two New Positive Coronavirus Cases For Baltimore Ravens, Steelers Game Set To Be Played Tuesday
- Report: James Conner, 2 Steelers Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19
- Pittsburgh Steelers Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Cancels Practice Ahead Of Ravens Game Uncertainty
- Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Sunday’s Game Against Steelers
- Steelers President Says The Organization Is ‘Disappointed’ To Not Play Ravens On Thanksgiving
- Report: Baltimore Ravens Have More Positive COVID-19 Cases
- ‘What A Joke’: Pittsburgh Steelers React To Postponed Thanksgiving Game Against Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore Ravens Discipline Employee Over COVID-19 Outbreak That Postponed Pittsburgh Steelers Game
- Thanksgiving Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens Game Postponed To Sunday
- Report: More COVID-19 Tests Come Back Positive For Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
- COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
You must log in to post a comment.