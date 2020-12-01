By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed again.

The Steelers announced Monday that the game has been moved to Wednesday. The game is set for 3:40 p.m.

Our game against the Ravens has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:40 pm & will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Our game against Washington, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, has been changed to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 pm (network TBD). More: https://t.co/2BE5RyXsKU pic.twitter.com/hil3PCZwF0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2020

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Ravens reported only one new COVID-19 case Monday but it was a player on injured reserve.

Per source, today’s round of Ravens test results produced no new positives that would impact Tuesday’s game. There was 1 new positive, but it’s an IR player who hasn’t been in close contact with others. NFL has given Ravens the option to fly to Pitt tomorrow following more tests. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 30, 2020

The Ravens currently have 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The game has been moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then to Tuesday, and now to Wednesday. The Steelers-Washington game has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m.

Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram are eligible to play on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network.