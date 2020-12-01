SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed again.

The Steelers announced Monday that the game has been moved to Wednesday. The game is set for 3:40 p.m.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Ravens reported only one new COVID-19 case Monday but it was a player on injured reserve.

The Ravens currently have 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The game has been moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then to Tuesday, and now to Wednesday. The Steelers-Washington game has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m.

Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram are eligible to play on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network.

