By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed again.
The Steelers announced Monday that the game has been moved to Wednesday. The game is set for 3:40 p.m.
Our game against the Ravens has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:40 pm & will be broadcast nationally on NBC.
Our game against Washington, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, has been changed to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 pm (network TBD).
More: https://t.co/2BE5RyXsKU pic.twitter.com/hil3PCZwF0
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2020
According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Ravens reported only one new COVID-19 case Monday but it was a player on injured reserve.
Per source, today’s round of Ravens test results produced no new positives that would impact Tuesday’s game. There was 1 new positive, but it’s an IR player who hasn’t been in close contact with others. NFL has given Ravens the option to fly to Pitt tomorrow following more tests.
— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 30, 2020
The Ravens currently have 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The game has been moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then to Tuesday, and now to Wednesday. The Steelers-Washington game has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Report: Two New Positive Coronavirus Cases For Baltimore Ravens, Steelers Game Set To Be Played Tuesday
- Report: James Conner, 2 Steelers Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19
- Pittsburgh Steelers Place 3 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Cancels Practice Ahead Of Ravens Game Uncertainty
- Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Sunday’s Game Against Steelers
- Steelers President Says The Organization Is ‘Disappointed’ To Not Play Ravens On Thanksgiving
- Report: Baltimore Ravens Have More Positive COVID-19 Cases
- ‘What A Joke’: Pittsburgh Steelers React To Postponed Thanksgiving Game Against Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore Ravens Discipline Employee Over COVID-19 Outbreak That Postponed Pittsburgh Steelers Game
- Thanksgiving Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens Game Postponed To Sunday
- Report: More COVID-19 Tests Come Back Positive For Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
- COVID-19 In NFL: Multiple Coronavirus Cases Reported By Baltimore Ravens Ahead Of Thanksgiving Game Against Pittsburgh Steelers
Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram are eligible to play on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network.
#Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram will now be eligible for Wednesday’s game against the #Steelers, per me and @RapSheet. Their-day isolation period after positive COVID-19 tests will be over.
Baltimore still will be down a dozen players, including QB Lamar Jackson.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.