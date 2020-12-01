Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Salvation Army Monessen Worship and Service Center is hosting a red kettle kickoff popup event.
The Salvation Army says this year the need in the community is “greater than ever.” The event will be held in the back of a double deuce truck, and there will be music, “socially distanced fun” and a visit from Santa.
These are the businesses participating on Dec. 5:
- 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Mon Valley Chamber Building, Charleroi
- 10:35 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.: Perked Up Café, Charleroi
- 11:10 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.: Moke’s Martial Arts, Charleroi
- Noon -12:30 p.m.: Early Bird Diner, Donora
- 12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Mar-Bill Diamonds and Jewelry, Belle Vernon
- 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Jazzy Boutique, North Belle Vernon
- 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: By George, Monessen
- 2:50 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. –Mon Valley Independent at The Salvation Army Monessen
The Salvation Army says its annual red kettle campaign supports families and individuals with utility, rental and food assistance, as well as clothing and other basic needs and free youth and senior programming.
