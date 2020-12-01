PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starbucks is bringing back its free coffee giveaway for first responders and health care workers as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
The Seattle-based coffee giant made the announcement that starting Tuesday through Dec. 31, “any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak” will receive a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced.”
Starbucks started their initiative in March, as the pandemic started sweeping the nation, and gave out millions of free cups of coffee.
“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”
For more details on who is eligible, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.