By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a winter weather advisory and winter storm warnings are in effect across Western Pennsylvania, snow is making its way into the area.
As of 5:45 a.m., just over 1 inch of snow had been recorded at the National Weather Service’s office in Moon.
The number keeps going up with the snowfall rate at about .5" per hour! We have everything you need to know right now on @KDKA! pic.twitter.com/Qq0oWRJzZg
— Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) December 1, 2020
KDKA’s news crew in Washington, Pa. observed snowfall early Tuesday morning.
Polk Pa pic.twitter.com/hEGYxoP6Hg
— Christian (@ctiano1971) December 1, 2020
Early morning snowfall in Monaca was accumulating on grassy areas.
The snow is accumulating on the grass here in Ross Township! ❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/bR7L32RxiD
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 1, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.