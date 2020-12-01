SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Storm Watch, weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a winter weather advisory and winter storm warnings are in effect across Western Pennsylvania, snow is making its way into the area.

As of 5:45 a.m., just over 1 inch of snow had been recorded at the National Weather Service’s office in Moon.

KDKA’s news crew in Washington, Pa. observed snowfall early Tuesday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Early morning snowfall in Monaca was accumulating on grassy areas.

(Photo Credit: Viewer Submission)

Comments