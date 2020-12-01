Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene after a vehicle went approximately 100 feet over a hillside in Jefferson Hills.
Allegheny County said the crash happened on Tuesday night on the 1400 block of state Route 885. There is an injury, police say.
