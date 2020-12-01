CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 600 New Cases, 5 More Deaths
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Car Over Hillside, Jefferson Hills, Vehicle Over Hillside

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene after a vehicle went approximately 100 feet over a hillside in Jefferson Hills.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Allegheny County said the crash happened on Tuesday night on the 1400 block of state Route 885. There is an injury, police say.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

