By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 508 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 449 are confirmed from 1,270 PCR tests. There are 59 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 3 months to 100 years with a median age of 47 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 14 to Dec. 1. Health officials say 14 positive tests are more than a week old.

There have been 2,115 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 482 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 172 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The countywide death toll as risen to 524.

The newly-recorded dates of death range from Nov. 18-30. The patients include one patient in their 60s, one in their 70s, five patients in their 80s, two in their 90s and one patient who was over 100 years of age.

There have been 29,515 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for December 2, 2020. In the last 24 hours, 508 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 449 are confirmed cases from 1,270 new PCR tests. There are 59 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/jSQwKFXCbf — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 2, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 29,515 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 2,115 hospitalizations and 524 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 2, 2020

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 275,796 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: