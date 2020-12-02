By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bud Deupree left Wednesday’s game against the Ravens with an injury.
The linebacker exited the game in the fourth quarter, went to the locker room, and did not return.
The Steelers say he suffered a knee injury.
The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala report that initial tests indicate a torn ACL for Dupree.
“Tests coming to confirm but the team expects him to be lost for the reason,” Garafolo said on Twitter.
