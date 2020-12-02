CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police officer in West Virginia was shot Tuesday while responding to a parking complaint, and a suspect also was wounded, police said.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Smith identified the patrol officer as Cassie Johnson. Both Johnson and the suspect were taken to a hospital. Smith didn’t provide details on their injuries or conditions at a news conference Tuesday night.

Johnson “was struck in what would normally be a fatal wound,” Smith said. “She has a pulse. She’s not out of the woods.”

The suspect’s name and condition were not released. Neither Smith nor Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin took questions from the media.

“Please pray that we don’t have any loss of life,” Smith said.

The Kanawha County sheriff’s office is handling the investigation. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Humphreys told news outlets that the shooting occurred on the city’s north side. Further details of the shooting were not immediately released.

