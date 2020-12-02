CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 10 More Deaths, Including Patient Over 100 Years Of Age
Testing is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can get a free coronavirus test on Thursday in Carrick.

The Allegheny County Health Department says people can register online to get tested at Concord Presbyterian Church on Brownsville Road. Testing is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcomed but click here to register.

