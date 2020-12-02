By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania sees its fair share of flooding and now Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is taking steps to prevent it and protect communities from the effects of climate change.

State leaders came together virtually for a news conference this afternoon to address flooding that they say is being caused by climate change.

Gov. Wolf says these types of storms, which are intense, but only last for a short time, usually don’t meet the threshold for federal disaster aid. That can leave communities struggling to cover recovery costs.

So, to help, the governor says he’s ordering the State Planning Board to establish goals and strategic investments to help municipalities.

“We need to take immediate steps to mitigate these dangers, we need to take immediate steps to protect Pennsylvanians; otherwise, we’re only going to see more danger every year to homes to businesses to people and that’s just going to increase year after year if we do nothing,” Gov. Wolf said.

A 2015 report by the Department of Environmental Protection found Pennsylvania has seen a 10% increase in average yearly precipitation over the last century.

It expects that number to increase another 8% by 2050.