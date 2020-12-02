By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Former long-time Jeannette City School District football coach Joe Mucci has died from complications of coronavirus.
According to the Trib, Mucci was able to attend the WPIAL championship game just last month. However, he began developing an illness on Thanksgiving Day and passed away on Monday at the age of 86.
Mucci served as coach for the Jeannette Jayhawks from 1968-1985, the Trib reports. He is the district’s leader in coaching wins and coached the team to three WPIAL titles and undefeated seasons.
He also worked for Greensburg Central Catholic.
Mucci leaves behind a wife, five children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
This is the second coronavirus-related death in the district in recent weeks.
Long-time district secretary Dana Hall died before Thanksgiving at the age of 56. She was the sister-in-law of Jeannette’s current football coach, Roy Hall.
For 17 years, she worked as a school secretary at McKee Elementary School and Jeannette High School before that.
