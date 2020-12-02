By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – It’s the wonderful time of year where people give back to others and celebrate the season through charity.

However, that also means scammers trying to take advantage of those good deeds.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning Pennsylvanians of online scams.

“Because of the pandemic, this holiday season looks and feels different than those in the past,” Shapiro said. “These scams are present all year long and it is important that Pennsylvanians remain on guard. Make sure you know what these scams look like in order to protect your money, your identity, and your personal information.”

According to Shapiro, these scams can include text messages, emails, pop-up advertisements, and even romance or pet scams.

A way to keep yourself protected is to set up alerts to know if your personal and financial accounts were hacked.

He also recommends only using a debit or credit card when buying gifts online.

Those concerned about these kinds of scams can read more on the Attorney General’s website or even submit a complaint regarding scams.