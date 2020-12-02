Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Wednesday, PennDOT announced that the expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Commercial learner’s permits that were set to expire between March 16, 2020, and December 31, 2020, will be extended through December 31, 2020.
The same timeframe will be in place for commercial driver licenses.
The expiration extension of non-commercial driver licenses, photo IDs, and learner’s permits ended on August 31.
Several services can be taken care of on PennDOT’s website, including vehicle registration renewal.
You must log in to post a comment.