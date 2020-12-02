By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools announced that winter sports have been postponed until no earlier than January 2021.
In a release on Wednesday, PPS says the decision was made based on the recommendations of the District 8 Athletic Committee and district physician. The committee met Wednesday and voted on the recommendation.
Student-athletes were supposed to begin practices and games tomorrow.
The committee will reconvene in January to revisit the recommendation, PPS says.
“The recommendations follow reports of increasing numbers for COVID-19 that indicate a substantial community transmission level in Allegheny County,” Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a release. “The district’s athletic department will work with coaches, students and families to develop alternative activities and opportunities to keep student-athletes engaged.”
