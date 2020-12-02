By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers took time on Wednesday to honor a special member of the community.
During the game against the Ravens, Pittsburgh honored United States Army Sergeant First Class Retired David Mikula. He served in combat for more than six years with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge.
When he returned home, Guardian Angels paired him with Rooney, a service dog.
“On behalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers, we salute United States Army Sergeant First Class Retired David Mikula,” the Steelers said in a video posted to their Twitter account.
