PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While the snow is wrapping up on Wednesday morning, some flurries can’t be ruled out, most accumulating snow is over.

What a snow day Tuesday was, many areas recorded more than six inches of snow for the day.

Looking ahead, the area of low pressure that caused Tuesday’s snow has now slid to southern Ontario. The brunt of the snow is located in New York and seems to be drifting to the east as the low continues to track northeast. To the west, there is a 1008mb high moving our way.

That should dry out the area this afternoon, Thursday, and Friday.

On the backside of this system, there should be temperatures near 50 degrees. Rain chances return on Saturday as another closed low move by. This low comes through in what could potentially be a warmer environment and may not grab onto and tap into cold air located to the north.

The question is – will it be cold enough on Sunday to see some light snow? For now, it looks like that could be the case.

