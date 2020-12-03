By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Marvel unveiled its newest superheroes and they come from straight from Pittsburgh.

Allegheny Health Network and Marvel are partnering up to honor real-life healthcare heroes.

“The Vitals: True Nurse Stories” tells the real-life stories of AHN nurses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The comic book is based on the experiences of eight nurses who work in the Pittsburgh area and Erie, but AHN’s Chief Nurse Executive said it’s really about every Allegheny Health Network nurse and employee.

A release says according to the CDC, more than 170,000 healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 and 750 have died to date.

“At Marvel, we tell stories about heroes every day. But this story is special. It tells a story about our everyday heroes – the nurses and healthcare professionals working tirelessly and courageously to save lives.” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment, in a release.

“Along with AHN, we are honored to help tell these stories, which we dedicate to the real heroes who are saving the world.”

You can read the comic online now.