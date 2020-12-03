By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department is getting a nearly $5.7 million grant from the EPA to support the Port Authority’s purchase of battery-electric buses.
The Port Authority is purchasing seven 60-foot electric buses and a charging station. The county says they’ll be used in the downtown-Uptown-Oakland-Wilkinsburg bus rapid transit corridor, which is expected to be in operation by the end of 2022.
“We are quite fortunate in this community to have so many collaborations that benefit our region – and this announcement is no exception,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in a release, adding it’ll “go a long way in helping Port Authority continue to transition to a more environmentally-friendly bus fleet.”
Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen called it a “small but important step toward cleaner air for all.”
The grant is the largest award so far by the EPA to Allegheny County under the Targeted Airshed Grant Program.
