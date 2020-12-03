PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday will be another chilly start to the day, so bundle up as you head out the door.

Morning lows are expected to fall to the mid-20s with light winds from the southwest, pushing the wind chill down to near 20 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs today should be back in the 40s, with Pittsburgh’s high forecasted at 43 degrees.

This, along with a light wind, should help get a lot of the snow melted by the end of the day.

It will be interesting to see what the 7:00 a.m. snow measurement at the NWS Office in Moon Township will show.

Looking ahead, timing on the next system continues to speed up.

Two days ago, it looked like we would see rain turning to snow arriving late Saturday into Sunday. Yesterday, it appeared we would see the lion’s share of rain arriving over the day on Saturday.

Today, it now looks like the best chance of rain will be split between Friday and Saturday with places in Pittsburgh to the south having the best chance for seeing rain.

On the system’s backside, expect to see some isolated to scattered snow showers.

Behind the rain and snow chances, frigid air settles back into the area.

Highs starting on Saturday and extending into the next work week will likely not crack 40 degrees for the high temperatures.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.