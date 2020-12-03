By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning at 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Allegheny County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 tests.

The tests will be available at Concord Presbyterian Church on Brownsville Road in Carrick and they will be offered until 4:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcomed but click here to register.

A series of questions will be asked of those requesting a test, including if you’ve experienced symptoms if you work in a specific field, and if you’ve been to certain areas.

As of Thursday morning, there are still more than 200 spots available.

Carrick won’t be the only place offering tests on Thursday.

The Fairhaven United Methodist Church – Squirrel Hill Health Center on Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Mount Ararat Church still have spots available.

Those are both walk-up sites.

McKeesport also has availability at its drive-thru location on Industry Road.