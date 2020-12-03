CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 10 More Deaths, Including Patient Over 100 Years Of Age
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Blanchester, Continental Manor, Cute Videos, Ohio

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BLANCHESTER, OHIO (KDKA) – Residents in an Ohio nursing home were given the opportunity to go “deer hunting” recently.

The video posted to Continental Manor’s Facebook page showed staff members dressed up as deer and hiding behind Christmas trees inside the building.

The residents were given Nerf guns and “hunted” the staff with soft arrows.

In just a few days, the heartwarming video has gone viral, receiving thousands of shares and likes.

Comments