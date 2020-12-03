Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLANCHESTER, OHIO (KDKA) – Residents in an Ohio nursing home were given the opportunity to go “deer hunting” recently.
The video posted to Continental Manor’s Facebook page showed staff members dressed up as deer and hiding behind Christmas trees inside the building.
The residents were given Nerf guns and “hunted” the staff with soft arrows.
In just a few days, the heartwarming video has gone viral, receiving thousands of shares and likes.
