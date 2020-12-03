CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne’s game Friday against Winthrop has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday, Duquesne said the game in Louisville, Kentucky, was canceled after a pair of positive coronavirus test results among staff members within the men’s basketball program.

The team’s travel party will return to Pittsburgh and undergo more testing and contact tracing.

