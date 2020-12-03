Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man in Hempfield was arrested by state police for driving under the influence following a brief chase along Sheraton Road on Tuesday.
According to state police, 38-year-old Bradley Kunkle attempted to flee officers at a traffic stop.
His attempt to elude police ended voluntarily a brief distance from the stop when he pulled his car over.
He was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing and eluding police.
Kunkle is being held on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
