Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County is opening up the North Park and South Park ice rinks for the season soon.
The ice rinks at the North Park and South Park are opening Dec. 4 at noon. The skating season will run through mid-march, weather permitting.
There are multiple changes in place this year because of the pandemic.
Only 100 skaters are allowed per session, masks must be worn and social distancing will be in place.
Public skating will be limited to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and special holidays, which can be found online.
Tickets can also be purchased in advance for up to one hour before each session.
You must log in to post a comment.