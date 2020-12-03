CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 10 More Deaths, Including Patient Over 100 Years Of Age
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohio health leaders are cautioning state residents to avoid traveling to Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health is advising residents to avoid traveling to states with COVID-19 positivity rates higher than 15% and now that includes their own state.

Along with their travel recommendation, the Ohio Department of Health suggests traveling to areas with those high positivity rates should self-quarantine for two weeks.

Pennsylvania is also on Ohio’s travel advisory list.

More on Ohio’s travel restrictions can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

