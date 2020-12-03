Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohio health leaders are cautioning state residents to avoid traveling to Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health is advising residents to avoid traveling to states with COVID-19 positivity rates higher than 15% and now that includes their own state.
Along with their travel recommendation, the Ohio Department of Health suggests traveling to areas with those high positivity rates should self-quarantine for two weeks.
Pennsylvania is also on Ohio’s travel advisory list.
More on Ohio’s travel restrictions can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
