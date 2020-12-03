Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information on the illegal killing of two young black bears.
In a Facebook post, the commission said the bears were found on Sunday after they were dumped on Tank Hill Road in West Hickory. Officials say the shooter, or shooters, “likely intended to take the bear(s) to a check station, but realized that bear hunting season was not in for the day in question and instead dumped the bear(s).”
Anyone with information is asked the call the Pennsylvania Game Commission Northwest Region at 814-432-3187 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.
You must log in to post a comment.