By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 11,406 new cases of Coronavirus Thursday and 187 additional deaths.

With over 11,000 cases reported today, this is now the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Smashing the record sent last Thursday, on Thanksgiving, with about 8,400 cases.

The statewide total number of cases now stands at 386,837 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says the statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20-26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, is 381,784 with 47,602 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 67,067 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Health officials say this is the highest number of test results reported to date.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Currently, there are 4,982 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,048 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 10,944.

There are 2,872,557 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 12/3/20 at 12:00 am):

• 11,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 386,837 total cases statewide

• 10,944 deaths statewide

• 2,872,557 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) December 3, 2020

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 37,324 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 7,027 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 44,351 cases at nursing or personal care facilities.

There have been 6,751 total deaths of residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 15,099 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

