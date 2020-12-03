By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An independent mediator paid out over $19 million to victims of sexual abuse by clergy in the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
The Diocese announced Thursday that the Kenneth Feinberg Group completed its administration of the Diocese of Pittsburgh Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program.
Since the fund opened in 2019, $19,237,000 was granted to victims in 224 cases.
According to the Diocese, of the 369 total sexual abuse claims submitted, 297 were eligible. Twenty-one claimants didn’t respond to their offers and 52 rejected offers.
The diocese said the abuse occurred over “many decades, with the vast majority prior to 1990.”
“My heart continues to grieve for the victims of childhood sexual abuse, especially those abused by clergy, the very people who were ordained to guide them to a life of holiness,” Bishop David Zubik said in a release. “It is my prayer that this compensation will provide support that victims/survivors need on their path toward healing.”
