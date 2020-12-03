CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. And State Health Depts. Both Report Record-Shattering Daily Numbers As Cases Surge
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Elliotte Friedman for Sportsnet reports the Pens have looked into games at Heinz Field and PNC Park.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly one of four NHL teams looking into the possibility of playing their home games outdoors.

According to Elliotte Friedman for Sportsnet, it’s a long shot and none of the clubs would comment, but he reports the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins are exploring the options.

The Penguins have reportedly looked into Heinz Field and PNC Park.

Friedman says the Kings and Ducks are trying to see if they’d be allowed more fans at outdoor games than indoor ones, which is similar to the Bruins and Pens’ thought processes.

There’s not an official start date for the NHL season yet and no word from the Pens on these plans.

Comments