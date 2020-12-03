By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly one of four NHL teams looking into the possibility of playing their home games outdoors.
According to Elliotte Friedman for Sportsnet, it’s a long shot and none of the clubs would comment, but he reports the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins are exploring the options.
I'm not sure it's possible; the odds are against it — but four NHL teams are looking into the possibility of playing their home games outdoors. Can't fault anyone for considering their options: https://t.co/7EBe4WQ2Vc
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 3, 2020
The Penguins have reportedly looked into Heinz Field and PNC Park.
Friedman says the Kings and Ducks are trying to see if they’d be allowed more fans at outdoor games than indoor ones, which is similar to the Bruins and Pens’ thought processes.
There’s not an official start date for the NHL season yet and no word from the Pens on these plans.
