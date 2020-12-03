By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers will be without Bud Dupree for the rest of the season, Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Thursday.

“You can characterize it as official that Bud is out for the year with a significant knee injury,” Tomlin said during a press conference.

Steven Nelson is also having his knee looked at and getting an MRI.

When asked about Alex Highsmith, who takes over for Dupree, Tomlin said, “I’m just as comfortable as I was with Robert Spillane.”

Dupree left Wednesday’s game against the Ravens with an injury. The linebacker exited the game in the fourth quarter, went to the locker room and did not return.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that initial tests indicated a torn ACL for Dupree.

“Tests coming to confirm but the team expects him to be lost for the reason,” Garafolo said on Twitter.

Dupree’s teammates, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and cornerback Mike Hilton, took to Twitter and sent their well-wishes.

