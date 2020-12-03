By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the chilly weather has moved back in, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is bringing back one of its most beloved events.

The zoo hosted its first Penguin Parade of the season Thursday morning.

It is the first time the penguins ventured outdoors this season.

The temperature has to be 45 degrees or colder for the penguins to be outside safely.

The zoo is hosting several “Penguins on Parade” events throughout the month.

WEB EXTRA: Penguin Parade!

This winter, guests will parade as well, walking past the penguins to ensure proper social distancing.

“Penguins on Parade” will be held every Saturday and Sunday through December, weather permitting. It happens at the PPG Aquarium outdoor patio from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit their website here.