CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s the season of giving. But this year, many don’t have a lot to give.

Millions have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has only increased the need for nonprofits like the Salvation Army.

“Do something good, help out the community. And be safe, that’s a big thing, too,” said Chris Schultz.

KDKA found Schultz ringing a bell outside a grocery store in the South Hills this week. It’s his first year joining the army of bell ringers during the holiday season.

“You are just ringing a bell, bringing smiles to people’s faces and what more could you ask for?” Schultz said as he thanked a man for donating cash into his kettle.

While this annual campaign just kicked off, it already looks different this year.

“A lot of people are just nervous, so they are laying low right now. Five people were supposed to be out here today and they canceled. So here I am,” said Lt. Tylar Melfi.

Melfi heads up the Salvation Army’s Northern Borough. Each year, they have 13 kettle locations to staff. But this year, he only has enough people for four locations.

“All this money goes back into the community to our programs to the people who are in need. And the need is greater than it usually is because people are in need that aren’t even used to being in that situation,” Melfi said.

That need is expected to grow by more than 150 percent compared to last year. At the same time, those kettles are expected to bring in 50 percent less.

What can the public do to help close the gap? Melfi said to volunteer and dedicate some time to help.

“This pandemic has reminded us that even anti-social introverted people start to miss that human contact, that interaction. People love to see people out here in the cold doing this and still spreading joy,” Melfi said.

It’s that joy that encourages people to give back, Melfi told KDKA as he rang his bell.

“Even if it’s just a dollar, it’s incredibly encouraging. But we just had a lady drop off a check and said, ‘I know you guys are really struggling this year, it’s been hard,'” Melfi said.

Without even knowing the amount on the check, he said he’s grateful for the people being willing to help. He said he believes it will work out by the end of the year.

The best way to volunteer is to call your local Salvation Army office.