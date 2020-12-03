CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Record-Breaking Daily Increase Of 11,406 COVID-19 Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The victim was not seriously injured, but did have a minor laceration to her cheek.
Filed Under:Carjacking, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, South Side Flats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect is in custody after a carjacking Thursday morning in the South Side Slopes.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. along E. Carson Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

According to Pittsburgh Police, the victim told responding officers she was pulled out of her parked vehicle by the suspect. She said she didn’t know him, but he got into her car and sped off from the scene.

Police later tracked the woman’s vehicle to the Baldwin-Whitehall border and took the man into custody. He has not been identified.

The victim was not seriously injured, but did have a minor laceration to her cheek. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Authorities have not yet said what charges the suspect will face.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments