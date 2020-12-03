By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect is in custody after a carjacking Thursday morning in the South Side Slopes.
It happened just after 9:30 a.m. along E. Carson Street.
According to Pittsburgh Police, the victim told responding officers she was pulled out of her parked vehicle by the suspect. She said she didn’t know him, but he got into her car and sped off from the scene.
Police later tracked the woman’s vehicle to the Baldwin-Whitehall border and took the man into custody. He has not been identified.
Police responded to a reported carjacking in South Side Flats. https://t.co/woJMd0ofhy pic.twitter.com/PBOlgZA0PT
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 3, 2020
The victim was not seriously injured, but did have a minor laceration to her cheek. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
Authorities have not yet said what charges the suspect will face.
