By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said some southwestern Pennsylvania hospitals will have staffing shortages in the next week.

Dr. Levine held a press conference Thursday, which comes as intensive care units at both Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital have reached maximum capacity.

She said because of the explosion of coronavirus cases, hospitals are experiencing problems.

“There are just under 5,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, and of course this number is of significant concern. In addition, there are more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care,” said Dr. Levine.

“We have seen that a number of counties have only a few intensive care unit beds left, or actually no intensive care unit beds in their county.”

She said southwestern Pennsylvania is struggling with staffing and said a third or more of the hospitals in our region will experience staffing shortages in the next week.

“We have a significant level of concern about the amount of staff, because you’re right, it’s not infinite,” she said, calling it a “national emergency.”

She called on hospitals to work together to balance staffing needs.