By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE (KDKA) — A Butler County native living and working as a nurse in Tennessee was shot and killed while driving to work.
According to The Tennessean, Caitlyn Kaufman was shot while driving down Interstate 440 in Nashville on Thursday night. The Chicora, Butler County native worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Kaufman is a graduate of Butler Senior High School and Clarion University, where she was a member of the women’s swimming and diving team. Clarion University Athletics released a statement on Facebook, saying:
Clarion University and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics are saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Caitlyn Kaufman. Caitlyn embodied all of the characteristics of a model student-athlete while a member of the women’s swimming & diving team. She was a tenacious competitor, a supportive teammate and a dedicated student.
Our thoughts remain with Caitlyn’s family as well as her former teammates and coaches during this incredibly difficult time.
The Tennessean reports a police officer spotted Kaufman’s vehicle on the side of the road around 9 p.m., believing it was a single-car crash until bullets were discovered. Police believe the shooting happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m, the newspaper reports.
A motive in the killing is not known as Kaufman’s killer is still at large, The Tennessean reports. Police are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.